NBA Taps Deron Williams For All-Star Gig, “One Of The Nastiest” — Here’s Why

Deron Williams will help coach the Jordan Rising Stars at NBA All-Star weekend, part of a 4-man head coaching team (made up of NBA legends) that will guide the young NBA and G-League stars in a mini-tournament. The innovative showcase of young professional basketball talent will take place on Friday, Feb. 17 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City as part of NBA All-Star 2023.

Williams is a former NBA point guard who had a hugely successful career in the league. That’s the polite way to put it. But you might be better off with this description from a basketball fan site: “For those that don’t know, D-Will was truly one of the nastiest point guards ever.”

Below are some of Williams’s NBA accomplishments and outstanding statistics.

NBA All-Star: Deron Williams was selected to play in the NBA All-Star Game three times (2010, 2011, and 2012). Olympic medalist: Williams was a member of the US Olympic basketball team that won a bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens and a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Career statistics: In his 12-year NBA career, Williams averaged 16.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds per game. He ranks in the top 50 all-time in career assists, and he is one of the most efficient assist men in NBA history, with a career average of 8.7 assists per game. Utah Jazz success: During his time with the Utah Jazz, Williams was one of the team’s most important players and led the team to the playoffs in multiple seasons. He was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2010. Brooklyn Nets success: After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, Williams continued to play at a high level and helped lead the team to the playoffs in multiple seasons. He was a key player for the team during their playoff runs and was one of the best point guards in the league during his time with the Nets.

These are just some of the accomplishments and outstanding statistics of Deron Williams, who retired in 2017 at age 33. He will be remembered as one of the top point guards of his generation.