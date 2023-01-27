NBA All-Star Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo Pushes Teammate For Honor

Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is “El Capitan!” as he wrote in his salute to the fans who pushed him past the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant — and into the captain’s chair for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

This year the NBA is working some serious playground action at the game, with the captains actually choosing up sides right before the game starts — just like players do on asphalt around the world.

Giannis knows who he wants to pick, but he doesn’t know if his Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday will be available. The reserves from whom Giannis and Western Conference captain LeBron James will choose aren’t yet selected. Coaches pick the seven reserves from each conference. Does Holiday make it?

He’s got a better chance with the coaches, who have to prepare to play against him and know what a dangerous all-around beast Holiday is. Fans — especially outside of Milwaukee — are less likely to see his value, since as Holiday himself says they look for players who “score a lot, make the game fun, highlights, a lot of dunks…I don’t do any of that, so I don’t know how I’m gonna be an All-Star.”

Giannis disagrees and shared the video below, hoping he’ll see Holiday’s face among those he can choose on All-Star day.

Last day to vote to send @Jrue_Holiday11 to All-Star 💪🏾💪🏾



Vote NOW at https://t.co/s6UVnCGR2P and the NBA App pic.twitter.com/H1hEPFFcfs — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) January 21, 2023

Despite Holiday’s belief that his game is more championship style than All-Star style, Holiday was selected to the All-Star Game in 2013. Holiday would likely prefer to discuss his NBA Championship in 2021 thought, when he was also named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team. But defense in the All-Star Game? — times may not have changed that much.