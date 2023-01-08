Naomi Watts Runs on Beach in Bikini, “Coming In Hot”

British actress Naomi Watts is known for her dramatic roles in movies including Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams, King Kong, and The Glass Castle, among many others.

When not on a movie set, the 54-year-old Hollywood star enjoys her time off at the beach. When she rang in the New Year, she shared the fun video below and with the Right Said Fred song “I’m Too Sexy.”

Watch Watts running in slo-motion on the beach in a red string bikini top with a high-waisted bikini bottom and a trucker hat. She captioned it: “2023 I’m coming in hot! 🔥.”

Watts’ fans and famous friends are chiming in with agreement (that’s she’s coming in hot) and dropping compliments including three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer who replied with three fire emojis.

Watts celebrated the New Year in 2021 in a bikini too, but took a cold plunge in her two-piece as seen in the video above.

Get ready to see more of Watts: she’s playing super glamorous 1950s New York City socialite Babe Paley in the next season of Feud with Tom Hollander as Truman Capote. See photos above.