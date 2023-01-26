Molly Ringwald Wins 80s Challenge With Susanna Hoffs, Belinda Carlisle

Instagram users are sorting through old photo albums and sharing photos that epitomize the over-the-top decade of the 1980s. Think neon, leg warmers, Madonna‘s ‘Like a Virgin’ lace headbands and bangle bracelets.

When Hollywood star Molly Ringwald — the muse of 1980s filmmaker John Hughes (Pretty in Pink, 16 Candles, The Breakfast Club) — dove into her archive she served up the photos below with Susanna Hoffs (lead singer of The Bangles) and Belinda Carlisle (lead singer of The Go-Go’s). She captioned the photo above: “I win.”

With the series below, Ringwald explains: “Here I’m singing ‘Midnight Confessions’ with Belinda, Susannah on tambourine. 3rd pic, Sue and I DJ-ing for Rodney Bingenheimer.”

Hoffs replied: “Molly! I LOVE THIS!!” and Carlisle replied “So fun!’ with a series of red heart emojis.

Get ready to see more of Ringwald: she’s playing Joanne Carson, ex-wife of late night talk show host Johnny Carson in the upcoming season of Feud. Tom Hollander plays Carson’s good friend, writer Truman Capote (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, In Cold Blood).