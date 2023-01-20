‘Mission Impossible’ Star Michelle Monaghan Stares Defiantly in Sleeveless Dress

Hollywood movie star Michelle Monaghan is best known for her role as Julia Meade in the action spy film franchise Mission: Impossible with Tom Cruise.

In between Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol and Fallout, Monaghan starred in the 2014 romantic drama The Best of Me, based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same title. It’s a tear-jerker, just like Sparks’ The Notebook starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

When Monaghan recently shared a clip from the movie with her co-star James Marsden (above), her fans noted that they will watch it again, and cry again, on Valentine’s Day.

When not filming or promoting a movie, Monaghan often models. When her fans and famous friends saw the stunning photo above, of Monahan posing and staring defiantly in a peach lace dress, they went wild with praise. As actress Christa Miller replied: “I want to be that glowy! Gorgeous.”

Get ready to see more of Monaghan: she will appear next on the big screen in Spinning Gold. Watch trailer below.

It’s a biopic of 1970s record producer Neil Bogart (Jeremy Jordan, Supergirl, Smash), co-founder of Casablanca Records who produced KISS, Donna Summer, Gladys Knight and the Pips. Spinning Gold is scheduled for a April 21, 2023 release.