Miss Universe TikTok Sensation Who Yelled “France” Proves Worth Watching (Again and Again)

The Miss Universe competition is happening again on January 14, this time in New Orleans, where things are expected to get jazzy. But the 2018 Miss Universe show is still happening — online, that is, where certain quirky things live forever.

The 2018 Miss Universe has secured its enduring digital life thanks to the unique vocal stylings of the Miss Universe rep from France, Eva Colas, and the massive Twitter curiosity generated by Stefan Bielik’s viral post.

Miss Universe casts a wide net for an audience, of course — it’s a globally oriented show like few others. But it’ll still have trouble competing to win an audience as large as that of Bielik’s tweet, which has been viewed 45 million times.

The video is also, as these things go, getting a hot reception on TikTok. Miss France is the last to announce in the clip and people are finding the proceedings infinitely watchable. Below is the tweet: As they say in show biz sometimes, wait for it…

I didn’t know Miss World was a thing still, but I’ve been watching how the French woman introduces herself for about half an hour pic.twitter.com/Cumd2LJIN0 — Stefan Bielik (@prstskrzkrk) January 6, 2023

The new Miss Universe will succeed current rep Harnaaz Sandhu, who “was crowned Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe Organization competition live from Eilat, Israel in December 2021 at the age of 21, bringing the crown back to India for the first time in 20 years,” according to the Miss Universe Organization.