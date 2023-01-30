Pop star Meghan Trainor got her big break when she released her hit song “All About That Bass” in 2014. Since then, Trainor won the 2016 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, got married to actor Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids, The Polar Express) in 2018, and became a mother for the first time in February 2021.

The 29-year-old New England native is now promoting her new song ‘Made You Look’ featuring Kim Petras, and has made it public that she’s pregnant with her second child.

When Trainor shared the good news teaser video above, the famous baby food company Gerber replied with a wide-eyes and red hearts emojis. More than 1300 of Trainor’s fans liked the Gerber comment, while other fans are responding with questions including “is her son becoming the next Gerber baby?” (The company hosts a “Gerber Baby” photo competition every year.)

Another fan joked: “GERBER HAS NO CHILL,” with a laughing/crying emoji.

In 2021, new mom Trainor partnered with Gerber to promote a sweepstakes where the winner won free baby food for a year. To enter, fans had to post a photo or video of their baby eating Gerber food. Above is the 2022 Gerber baby, Isa.

Note: In 2007, The New York Times reported that Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, bought the baby food company Gerber (from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis) for $5.5 billion.