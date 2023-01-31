As an actress, Megan Fox is best known for her roles in the 2007 movie Transformers (Mikaela), in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie franchise (April), and on the Zoey Deschanel TV series New Girl (Reagan), among others.

Get ready to see more of Fox: she will appear next on the big screen in The Expendables 4 with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Andy Garcia, and 50 Cent, among others. The action adventure movie is scheduled for a September 2023 release.

Before Fox turns heads on the red carpet premiere with her Expendables co-stars, the 36-year-old actress will film the upcoming sci-fi thriller Subservience. It’s about “a struggling father who purchases a domestic SIM (Fox) to help care for his house and family. She will start gaining awareness and will turn deadly.”

S.K. Dale, who directed Fox in the 2022 thriller Till Death, directs Subservience.

The father is portrayed by the gorgeous Italian model/singer actor Michele Morrone (photos above and below).

Like Fox’s American singer/actor boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, Morrone is heavily tattoo, too.

Above is Morrone modeling a navy blue sweater as seen in Esquire magazine.

Morrone’s song ‘Hard For Me‘ was featured in his 2022 Netflix movie The Next 365 Days (trailer above).

Above is the official music video for Morrone’s ‘Hard For Me’. And below are photos from the set of Subservience. Swipe to see Morrone studying the script.