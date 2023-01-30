Marvel Insider Reveals DC Comics Has New 15-Year Plan

Drax gets the ax, as you know if you follow Marvel Universe news. Or at least Marvel insider Dave Bautista will no longer inhabit Drax the Destroyer, as he has for seven Marvel films including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

(Could anyone else play Drax? Hard to imagine, but the world keeps turning.)

Of course, Bautista isn’t the only one traveling from one universe to another. Director James Gunn is leaving too, with big, very highly anticipated plans to jumpstart DC Comics Universe.

Gunn’s next moves are of such cultural importance to a large segment of American citizens that even congress — or a congressman anyway — is demanding a reveal. See below as Gunn replies to California Congressman Robert Garcia, who demands — tongue-in-cheek — to know what’s next.

Gunn’s new universe won’t include Bautista, the actor told Insider in an interview. Because it will be an entirely new universe, created from whole cloth, Bautista says.

Bautista, who is close to the director, says he has had conversations with Gunn (that puts him one step ahead of congress!) and reveals that Gunn is looking 15 years into the future, at least. It’s a strategy someone like Bautista, who has starred in Marvel movies since 2014, understands instinctively.

Bautista, who is familiar with the DC Universe too, having played Aldar in Smallville, said that after talking with Gunn he came away with this impression:

“I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors. You need to start to plan for the next 15 years.” Gunn may well be thinking even further down the road than that.