Martha Stewart Takes “Weird” Selfies While Getting Hair Washed, No Face Lift?

Billionaire Martha Stewart can afford to get her hair done at the finest salons and have her skin kept up by the finest dermatologists. She’s flaunting the results in a series of selfies below.

Leaning back with her soapy head in a sink at the famous Frederic Fekkai salon in New York City, the 81-year-old writes: “Lying in the shampoo area of @FredericFekkai the light was perfect for a new selfie!!! Absolutely no re-imaging!!! Skin looking good after a mostly dry January and pilates @bedfordpilates every other day. By re-imaging I meant no filtering my selfie!”

With the series below, Stewart writes: “These are the other three selfies I took. My expression was better in the first one but my skin looks great in all of them. Un filtered. No face lift. Great derms my whole life.”

Stewart is receiving a lot of backlash over the photos on Instagram. Many don’t believe she hasn’t had a face lift or hasn’t received Botox injections. One reacted: “She wanted to gaslight everyone to believe NO WORK HERE … fans are fans – but not all will buy ANYTHING you sell.”

Clearly, not all Stewart fans believe her claim but as one fan wrote: “I love Martha ..but This. Is a weird post.”

After posting the selfies, Stewart shared the decadent food photos above. Yes, that’s linguine with caviar on top.