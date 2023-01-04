Martha Stewart Sprays Vodka Into Her Boots, “For Those Musty Smells”

After the holidays, millions of people take the month of January to curb their indulgences — especially their intake of alcohol. As seen in the commercial below, lifestyle guru Martha Stewart addresses those who are pledging to stay sober for ‘Dry January’ and yet have a bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka in the home.

Stewart, who is known for being crafty and clever around the house, suggests that people use Tito’s Vodka for purposes other than consumption. She sprays Tito’s Vodka in a pair of winter boots, “for those musty smells,” uses it to wipe dust off a vase, and sprays it on flowers “to keep them in bloom.”

The best line she delivers is after smelling the “watered” with Tito’s flowers. Stewart says: “Smells like February.”

Martha’s good friend and business partner, rapper Snoop Dogg, got a kick out of the Tito’s Vodka commercial, too, as seen in his video above.

And when not getting creative with vodka bottles, Stewart, who will turn 82 this year, marvels at peacocks. She wrote with the photo above: “the new generation of Blues Brothers sitting regally on the pergola. their tails are growing beautifully and their tails should be glorious this spring!!! by the way i am still looking for a pair of white pea fowl.”