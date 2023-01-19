Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Rocks Bikini on Boat, “Like Mother Like Daughter”

Two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter) rang in the New Year in Barbados with his wife, former fashion model Rhea Wahlberg, and their four kids. When Mrs. Wahlberg shared the family photos below, on a boat, she wished her followers a “Happy New Year.”

Many fans chimed in with compliments about the Hollywood movie star including “Amazed this guy can be so successful, yet still has time for family.”

Other fans noted their eldest, daughter Ella, 18, smiling and having fun in a bikini (swipe to see her “flipping the bird” with her parents). One fan replied: “Like mother like daughter I love it!“

Shortly after their family vacation, Mrs. Wahlberg shared the selfie (taken on a private plane) above with the caption: “On my way home from my first college drop off. The emotions are running wild.”

Get ready to see more of Mr. Wahlberg: he’s been filming the action film Our Man From Jersey with Oscar-winner Halle Berry (see above).