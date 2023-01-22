Maren Morris Flaunts String Bikini in Zebra-Print, “Need Your Ab Routine”

When not recording in the studio or performing live on stage, country music star Maren Morris enjoys her time-off on vacation. As seen below, the 32-year-old from Arlington, Texas looks comfortable in a zebra-print string bikini at the beach.

She captioned the photo and video (swipe!): “a camera self-timer is a useful tool for a***oles.”

Morris fans are loving the bikini pics and are asking for her “ab routine.”

Meanwhile, fellow famous singers and songwriters are showering Morris with compliments, too. Ruby Amanfu replied: “Rawked it as always, babe.” Brandi Carlile and Kristin Chenoweth both dropped several fire emijos.

But you know you’re looking your best in a bikini when reality TV star Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Very Cavalleri) approves. As seen above, Cavallari knows how to rock a bikini on vacation. She, too, dropped a series of fire emojis on Morris’s post.