As an actress Lynda Carter is best known for her corset-wearing superhero role as Wonder Woman (AKA Diana Prince) in the eponymously titled TV series which ran from 1975 to 1979.

In the 1980s, the brunette beauty pageant winner (Miss World USA 1972) married the late Harvard Law grad Robert Altman, father of Carter’s two children including singer Jessica Carter Altman. (That’s Jessica on Lynda’s hip below.)

When Carter shared the photo below, of the mother and daughter duo dressed up in denim (that’s Jessica on the left in the strapless v-corset), she captioned it: “just a couple ‘o cowgirls.”

Carter’s fans are going wild over the photo and leaving compliments including: “two girls twinning!” and “beautiful just like her momma.”

The two are currently at Paris Fashion Week where they’re enjoying the Dior show. Jessica opted for a more sophisticated strapless corset to wear to the French fashion show with her mom (swipe below).

When Jessica shared the photo below, one fan replied: “the two of you look like you could be sisters more than Mom & Daughter.” Another chimed in “or twins!”