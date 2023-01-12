Lucy Liu Reveals “Many Sides” in Tiny Strapless Mini Dress

Hollywood star Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Chicago, Charlie’s Angels) is ringing in the New Year with aplomb. As seen below, she’s featured on the cover of the new Elle Canada magazine, which promises to show “the many sides of Lucy Liu.”

To accompany the interview, Liu posed in several fashion-forward ensembles including a square crop-top skirt set and a stunning strapless black velvet mini dress with crystal flower-applique by French haute couture fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier.

Elle Canada delivers “an open and candid interview,” showing “the notoriously private star,” who “let us in on her work-life balance, standing up for what she believes in.”

Check out the BTS video from the photo shoot below. More than one fan replied: “Stunning!”

Get ready to see more of Liu: she’s reuniting with her Ally McBeal boss David E. Kelley for the upcoming Netflix series A Man in Full, which is based on Tom Wolfe‘s novel of the same title.

Jeff Daniels stars as the protagonist, Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker; Diane Lane plays his wife. Academy Award-winner Regina King co-executive produces and directs the first three episodes.