Lucy Liu Flaunts ‘Goddess’ Legs in Mini Dress, 6-Inch Sparkly Heels

Actress Lucy Liu (Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Charlie’s Angels, Chicago) is reuniting with Dame Helen Mirren (The Queen) as they promote their upcoming movie, Shazam: Fury of the Gods. In the DC Comics sequel, Shazam (Zachary Levi) takes on the villainous Hespera (Mirren) and Kalypso (Liu), daughters of the Greek titan Atlas.

For the Shazam! reunion, as seen above and below, Liu wore a stunning spring print one-shoulder mini dress by AZ Factory with a pair of black satin crystal bow platform heels by Mach and Mach.

The 5.5″ heels are “designed with a tapered block heel” and “are made of satin with crystal embellished double bows and ankle straps.” Celebrity stylist Sarah Slutzky refers to Liu as “Lovely Lucy.” One fan replied: “Lovely is an understatement. Practicing to be Goddess Kalypso by being a Goddess for real!”

As seen below, Liu and Mirren walked the red carpet of the Shazam: Fury of the Gods premiere with their young co-star Rachel Zegler (Maria in Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story).

As seen above, Zegler flaunted her legs, too, in a hot pink Barbie-esque two-piece mini skirt set.

Get ready to see more of Liu: she filming the upcoming action/comedy movie Red One with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be in theaters on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2023.