Lindsey Vonn Hits Slopes in Gucci Crop Top and Leggings, “Melting Gaze”

Hours before The New York Times announced that American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, 27, broke Lindsey Vonn’s record for World Cup Wins (Shiffrin passed Vonn by winning her 83rd World Cup race at Kronplatz in Italy), the recently retired professional alpine ski racer Vonn, 38, shared the modeling photo below.

The photo is from a shoot with fashion magazine, Elle. Vonn captioned the series: “Strong, feminine and fashion… I think you can have it all at the same time. Always be authentic to yourself, that’s what matters most…in my humble opinion.”

Vonn also points out that she’s wearing her Yniq goggles, a Head puffy winter coat, and a sleeveless Gucci jacquard crop top and matching leggings.

Vonn’s fans are going wild over the ensemble and her modeling skills. As one fan replied: “Lindsey, all the snow of the world will melt from your gaze!“

As seen above, Vonn is also on the cover of Genlux magazine. In the exclusive interview, Vonn talks about “her fears, passion, philanthropy, and the one thing she unequivocally hates.”

Note: Vonn still skis. As seen above, she just became the first woman to ski the Streif in Austria. It’s considered to be one of the most challenging downhill slopes in the world.