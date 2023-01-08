Lily Allen Flaunts Bikini at Pool With Husband David Harbour, “Heartstopper”

English singer/songwriter Lily Allen rang in the New Year with her family and in a warm climate. As seen in the poolside photos below, the 37-year-old mum of two relaxed in an orange halter bikini top with a green bikini bottom.

Rocking a pair of oval-shaped Fendi sunglasses and at several gold chain necklaces with medallions, Allen captioned the moment, “Having a jolly good time.”

Fans noticed that in the second photo, Allen’s husband of two years, American movie star David Harbour (Black Widow, Suicide Squad, Revolutionary Road, Hellboy) is in the pool with one of her two daughters.

Fans also noted the two books on Allen’s lounge chair, too: the teen graphic novel Heartstopper by Alice Oseman and Dinner at the Lovesick Restaurant by New York Times best-selling author Anne Tyler.

Get ready to see more of Allen: after playing Elizabeth Taylor in the 2019 film How to Build a Girl (trailer above), she’s appearing in an episode of the upcoming comedic series Dreamland.

Dreamland is about four sisters. When one of them announces that she’s pregnant, two of her sisters “rally around her with their mum” while sister Mel (Allen) “makes an unexpected return threatens to destabilize the entire family.”

With the bikini pics above, Allen wrote: “Spent all my Dreamland money on swimwear so BRACE yourselves for some holiday content.”