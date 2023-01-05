Lenny Kravitz, 58, Goes Skinny-Dipping, Fans Swiping Photo to See More

Lenny Kravitz is a rock star, first and foremost. The dad of actress/model Zoe Kravitz (Big Little Lies) is also modeling and for famed French fashion house, Yves Saint Laurent (like his daughter). He’s not shy in front of a camera, that’s for sure.

But when the 58-year-old singer/songwriter shared the photo below, of him wading in water in just his birthday suit, his fans went wild with thanks and praise. When one fan replied: “Not me trying to swipe left to see the rest of the picture,” another chimed in, “I think we all did that!”

Get ready to see — believe it or not — more of Lenny Kravitz: he will appear next on the big screen in the dark comedy The Trainer with Beverly D’Angelo, Bella Thorne and Julia Fox, among others. (See cast members below at Vito Schnabel’s art gallery.)

If you can’t wait until The Trainer is released (no date yet has been announced) to see Lenny on the big screen, you can watch him act in Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel. He plays JLo’s ex who shows up at her destination wedding.

Shotgun Wedding (trailer above) will be in theaters on January 27.