Lena Olin, 67, Stuns in Plunging Swimsuit, “Making New Friends in California”

Before launching her acting career in Hollywood, Lena Olin won the title of Miss Scandinavia 1974 at the age of 19. Two years later, she made her debut on the big screen in Ingmar Bergman‘s 1976 psychological thriller Face to Face.

Since then, Olin has landed roles in films including The Unbearable Lightness of Being, Chocolat, Romeo Is Bleeding, and in Sydney Pollack’s Havana with Robert Redford in 1990 (see below).

The year Havana was released, Olin and her co-star Anjelica Huston were nominated for the 1990 Best Actress in a Supporting Role Academy Award for their roles in Enemies: A Love Story, which is based on the 1966 novel of the same title by the great novelist and Nobel Prize winner Isaac Bashevis Singer.

When not on a movie set, Olin, 67, enjoys her time off by the pool as seen in the photo above. Wearing an unbuttoned green swimsuit, Olin reports: “making new friends in California.”

Get ready to see more of Olin: she reprises her role as The Colonel in the Amazon Prime series Hunters with Al Pacino, Carol Kane, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others. The second and final season of Hunters premieres on Friday, January 13, 2023. Watch trailer above.

Olin also finished filming the upcoming romantic comedy Upgraded with Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler). No release date has been announced yet.