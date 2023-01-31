Lea Michele Flaunts Tiny Waist in Crop Top Dress at Best Friend’s New Movie

Singer/actress Lea Michele is best known for her role on Glee and as the new Fanny Brice in the new Broadway production of Funny Girl. When not on a set or stage, Michele is turning heads on a red carpet or on a late night talk show, as seen below with Jimmy Fallon.

For the premiere of the mystery/horror movie Knock at the Cabin, Michele flaunted her tiny waist in a navy blue crop top and tapered waist skirt.

She captioned the photo: “A little navy night out to support my best friend’s new film Knock At The Cabin!” The bold blue ensemble is by designer Renaissance Renaissance. The dark pointy heels are by Jimmy Choo.

Michele didn’t refer to her “best friend” by name but M. Night Shyamalan wrote the script and directs Dave Bautista (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery), Jonathan Groff (Frozen, Hamilton), and Ben Aldridge, among others.

Michele is likely referring to Broadway star Groff — but it’s fun to think for a moment that she’s best friends with Bautista, who delivers an epic performance in Knock at the Cabin. Watch trailer above.