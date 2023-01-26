Laura Prepon Chops Off Hair, Surprises ‘That ’70s Show’ Co-Stars at Reunion

Before playing Alex in the Netflix hit series Orange Is the New Black, actress Laura Prepon played Donna on the long-running sitcom That ’70s Show with Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Topher Grace, among others. Donna had long straight red hair.

More than 15 years later Netflix made the sequel series That ’90s Show. It’s set in the 1990s and is about the children of the teenagers Prepon et al played on the original show.

For the red carpet premiere, Prepon surprised her That ’70s Show co-stars with her short dark hair. Watch their reactions in the video below. Prepon is heard saying, while touching her chin-length hair, “I keep forgetting.”

At the That 90s Show premiere in January, Prepon also received many compliments regarding her stunning one-shoulder ruched dress with “smoky eyes” makeup. Many fans of the show couldn’t get over how “Kitty and Red don’t age.” Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) are the grandparents of Leia, daughter of Prepon’s character Donna.

In the photo above (taken in December) is Prepon (with her long hair) and her husband, actor Ben Foster, at the premiere of his movie Emancipation with Will Smith.