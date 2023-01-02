Lady Gaga Keeps Quiet as Harley Quinn ‘Joker’ Images Circulate

In the 2018 remake of the movie A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga plays Ally, an insecure singer-songwriter whose career soars while her mentor-turned-husband, a veteran country musician (Bradley Cooper), struggles with alcoholism.

The legendary triple-threat Judy Garland and James Mason starred in the 1954 film. Both Garland and Gaga were nominated for “Best Actress” at the Academy Awards but lost. Gaga did win the “Best Original Song” Oscar for her ballad “Shallow” which is featured in A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga and Cooper famously performed the duet at the Oscars, as seen above.

More recently, Lady Gaga celebrated her two Grammy Award nominations for her work on the Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise (above) and Jennifer Connelly.

With the nomination news and photo above, Lady Gaga (who has won 13 Grammys, so far) wrote on November 15: “I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.”

That was her most recent post on Instagram. She skipped the whole month of December: more than 6 weeks (48 days to be exact) have passed. In her absence, Lady Gaga fans have been making images of her as the villainous DC Comics character, Harley Quinn — see fan artwork above and below.

Lady Gaga is filming the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film Joker, Joker: Folie à Deux with Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix. She plays the Joker’s lover, Harley Quinn. (Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn in three films including the 2016 hit Suicide Squad.)

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled for a October 2023.