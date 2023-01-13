La Toya Jackson Shares Lisa Marie Presley Video, “Explicit With Your Love”

When actress Priscilla Presley confirmed the death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, the only child of the late Elvis Presley, fans and famous friends took to social media to send their condolences.

Singer La Toya Jackson, sister of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson (1958-2009) and Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, also turned to Instagram.

Jackson and Presley (above) were married from 1994 to 1996. Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50.

With the video above, set to Michael Jackson’s single ‘You Are Not Alone,’ La Toya Jackson writes: “We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me! I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love.” She added the hashtags #TogetherAgain and #Graceland and #Neverland, among others.

Above is a photo of the late Lisa Marie Presley with her other sister-in-law, Janet Jackson.