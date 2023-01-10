La La Anthony Struts in Cutout “Moneybag” Dress With Green Stiletto Boots

When not playing Markisha Taylor on 50 Cent’s new Starz series BMF (Black Mafia Family), the actress La La Anthony often models. The 43-year-old knows how to strike a pose — and turn heads.

The soon-to-be ex-wife of NBA basketball star Carmelo Anthony (she filed for divorce in 2022) recently strutted her stuff in a stunning cut-out dress with a chartreuse coat and green snake-skin stiletto boots. She captioned the photo series below: “Looking like a 💰.”

Get ready to see more of La La: Season 2 of BMF just started on Starz (new episodes air Friday nights). Above is what she wore to the BMF premiere.

And she stars in Kenya Barris’ new Netflix movie You People with Jonah Hill (who co-wrote the script with Barris), Lauren Landon, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny, among others.

Watch hilarious trailer above. La La appears around the 2:15 mark, right before Mike Epps. You People will be released on Friday, January 27.