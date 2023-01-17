Kristin Chenoweth Warns of F-Bombs in New Book With Ariana Grande

Get ready to see more of triple-threat entertainer Kristin Chenoweth (Pushing Daisies, The West Wing, Schmigadoon!). The Tony and Emmy Award-winning singer/actress is promoting her new book, ‘I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts.’ It’s a collection of “mini-mediations for saints, sinners, and the rest of us.”

Chenoweth warns readers in the book blurb: “Oh, and a warning: There will be Bible verses. There will be f-bombs. Read responsibly.”

The foreword is written by pop diva Ariana Grande (see above and below).

When not promoting ‘I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts,’ the petite blonde spends time with her fiancé, guitar player Josh Bryant of the country band Backroad Anthem (see below).

Chenoweth will appear next in the Disney+ comedy series The Biggest Star in Appleton, set in the fictional small town of Appleton, Wisconsin. Chenoweth plays the protagonist — mother, wife and waitress Carol Dannhauser — the star of her community theater.

However, Carol’s status is threatened “when a struggling New York chorus girl moves back home with dreams of her own.”

The script for The Biggest Star in Appleton is written by Paul Rudnick (Addams Family Values, In & Out, The Stepford Wives), who also wrote the book for The Devil Wears Prada on Broadway. Chenowith executive produces with Rudnick and Academy Award-winning Dan Jinks (American Beauty, Milk), who also produced Chenoweth’s Pushing Daisies (2007-2009).