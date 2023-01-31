Hollywood movie star Kirsten Dunst is known for her diverse roles in films including Interview with the Vampire (Claudia), Bring It On! (Torrance), Spider-Man (Mary Jane Watson), and The Power of the Dog (Rose), among many others.

In 2021, the 40-year-old earned her first Academy Award nomination for her role in the psychological Western drama, The Power of the Dog, which was written and directed by Jane Campion (The Piano) and starred Dunst’s husband, actor Jesse Plemons. Plemons also was nominated for an Oscar for his role in The Power of the Dog.

Dunst and Plemons, who have two children together, married in 2022.

The couple kicked off the New Year in Paris, France, for Paris Fashion Week. As seen above, Plemons photographed Dunst rocking a pair of sexy Mary Jane mules while visiting the house of Dior.

Dunst thanked the design company: “Merci @dior toujours l’amour.”

When Dunst’s friend Haley Ramm saw the photos, she replied: “Plemmy with the good eye!” More than one Spider-Man fan replied with excitement: “Mary Jane!”