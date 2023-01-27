Kim Kardashian Puckers Up With Ex-Prisoners For Group Portrait

Kim Kardashian has a cause like any good celebrity and Kim’s is admirable — and not easy. She works to get people out of prison. Prison reform is a hotbed issue in the US, where a higher percentage of citizens are incarcerated than anywhere else in the world.

Kardashian has said of her activism: “My goal is to just show the process so that people can see what the system is really like.”

Kardashian works through an organization called ARC, which stands for Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

The ARC mission is to “end mass incarceration in California. To ensure our communities are safe, healthy, and whole, ARC empowers formerly and currently incarcerated people to thrive by providing a support network, comprehensive reentry services, and opportunities to advocate for policy change.”

The film producer who founded ARC, Scott Budnick (The Hangover), arranged the photo opportunity wherein Kim K puckers up in a group photo of (very happy-looking) ex-prisoners, all of whom, according to her post, were sentenced to life in prison before winning parole or having their sentences commuted by the Governor of California.

Kardashian writes: “Meet Jacob, J’Mel, Dominique, Phil, Earlonne, Abraham, Serafin, and David. They all were given life sentences in prison… and served decades inside before being paroled by the parole board or commuted by the Governor. They completely changed their lives and have dedicated the rest of their lives to giving back to youth and work at ARC and Smart Justice.”

Maybe one of the comments on the above photo is perfect. “Always a silver lining,” writes a fan.