Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez Share Same Hair Artist This Week, Photos Reveal

Kim Kardashian proclaims she’s entered a new era, naming it the “happy era” in a recent post that features the famous beauty in ripped jeans and a plain white t-shirt.

In this rare shot, Kim appears without the haute couture fashion trappings that so often glam up her gram. The effect is a focus on Kim herself and less, naturally, on what she’s wearing. And what stands out for a lot of fans is her hair, particularly its luster and length.

One of the people in the comments who dropped some fire emojis on the post — and there are many — is Chris Appleton, the celebrity hair artist. Appleton isn’t just loving on Kim — he helped start the fire. It’s Appleton who’s responsible for the Kardashian hair in this pic and he could certainly take a bow, to judge from the comments.

Appleton must be in the limo a lot, because his client list is not just beautiful but busy, too. Just last week none other than Jennifer Lopez posted a photo on her Instagram showing out Chris Appleton’s work framing her own famous face. Check it out.

JLo was kind enough to tag Appleton in her post, but not altruistic enough to leave him in the photo. Whoever is running JLo’s instagram knows how to use the “crop” tool. Over on Appleton’s gram though, he makes the cut and, as they say in Hollywood, the kid stays in the picture.