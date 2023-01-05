Kevin Smith’s Daughter Harley Quinn Reveals Lingerie Pics, Dad Reacts

Filmmaker Kevin Smith is known for his comedic buddy movies including Clerks, Mallrats, and Dogma, in which he plays the character Silent Bob with “Jay” (Jason Mewes), among others. The New Jersey native is also a big fan of comic books.

Smith, 52, and his wife of 23 years, Jennifer Smith, named their child after the Batman character Harley Quinn. His daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, 23, has followed in her father’s footsteps as an actor: she has appeared in several of his films including Clerks II, Clerks III, Tusk, Yoga Hosers, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

When not on a movie set, Harley often shares photos of herself on Instagram. As seen above, she’s been a brunette for the past year.

As seen in the recent racy red lingerie photos below, Harley is now rocking a blonde bob. She captioned the fireplace photos: “ps this is what i look like now.”

Harley’s father reacted to the photos with this comment: “From Harley Quinn to Jingle Belle! (We owe Paul Dini so much money…).”

Paul Dini is a screenwriter and co-creator of the Batman character Harley Quinn, who made her debut in the Warner Bros./DC Comics series Batman: The Animated Series (1992–1995). He is also the creator of Jingle Belle, the spoiled teenage daughter of Santa Claus. (Dini is said to have been inspired to wonder about the lives of children of famous people after receiving a Christmas card from Steven Spielberg.)

Get ready to see more of the father-daughter duo: they are reportedly working together again on Moose Jaws, a spoof on the famous 1975 Steven Spielberg shark movie “but with a moose” and set in Canada.