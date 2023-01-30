Kevin Jonas’ Wife Stuns in Cutout Dress With Thigh-High Slit and Stilettos

Kevin Jonas is the eldest of the singing pop group the Jonas Brothers with his younger brothers Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Before Joe and Nick married Hollywood movie stars (Joe married Priyanka Chopra in 2018 and Nick married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2019), Kevin married former hair stylist Danielle Deleasa in 2009.

Kevin and Danielle Jonas shared the video below of the couple celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Jonas stuns in a white hot cut-out dress and stiletto heels.

Kevin Jonas fans are going wild over the wedding photo and the anniversary video. So much so that some fans are asking the couple to “Bring back the show!”

In 2012, Kevin and Danielle starred in the MTV reality television show Married to Jonas which ran for two seasons.

They still live in Danielle’s hometown of Denville, New Jersey, where they’re raising their two young children (see above).

When not spending time with Kevin and the kids, Danielle is promoting her new jewelry collection, DJ Co. With the photo above, she writes: “send this post to your significant other for some valentine’s day gift inspo.”