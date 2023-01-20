Keith Richards, 79, Says “New Music on Its Way” — Hints At Tour

When not on stage with the legendary rock and roll band The Rolling Stones, guitarist/singer/songwriter and all-around rock icon Keith Richards often enjoys his time-off in warm climates.

Above and below are photos of the 79-year-old rock star with his wife of almost 40 years, former model Patti Hansen, mother of Keith’s daughters Alexandra Richards and Theodora Richards (“Teddy” is on the far left in the photo below with her parents).

To kick-off the New Year, Richards made the video below (among palm trees) in which he promises “there’s new music on its way,” and tells his fans that he’s keeping his fingers crossed to “get to see you.”

Fans are applauding Richards’ video message. As one wrote: “Fingers crossed! Can’t wait for more news!”