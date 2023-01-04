Katheryn Winnick Wows in Tiny Cut-Out Crop Top, “Best Is Yet to Come”

Actress Katheryn Winnick is best known for her role as the Norwegian shield-maiden Lagertha in the popular History Channel series Vikings, and for her current role as modern day police detective Jenny Holt in ABC’s crime drama Big Sky.

When not on a set, the gorgeous and talented native Canadian often models. As seen below, Winnick struck a pose in a barely-there crop top sweater with a plunging neckline. It’s held together with a circular gold buckle.

With the photos above and below, Winnick wished her millions of followers on Instagram a Happy New Year and promises, “the best is yet to come.”

The photos were featured in Dolce magazine, which also ran an interview with Winnick. When asked what she’s most excited about for the next couple of years, Winnick answered: “I’m excited to direct more,” and added, “It’s been a really tough working schedule for a few years, so I’m hoping to not work as much in front of the camera.”

Big Sky airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on ABC.