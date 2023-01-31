Kate Upton Flaunts Curves in Plunging Dress With Thigh High Slit, Hot Pink Lips

When supermodel Kate Upton shared the photo below with her husband, MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, she captioned it: “All dressed up to celebrate @justinverlander’s 3rd Cy Young! 💜.” Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the super glamorous photos.

This Is 40 actress Leslie Mann (wife of filmmaker Judd Apatow) dropped a series of red heart emojis and more than one fan replied: “Stunning!”

In addition to loving her electric plunging purple dress with the thigh high slit, fans are also loving those hot pink lips.

Celebrity makeup artist Tracy Murphy (who “painted” Upton for the event) is excited about the look, too. And about the Verlanders moving to New York. They write: “Gonna learn all about the sport cuz they moving to NYC for @mets and I cannot wait!” Verlander recently played with the Houston Astros.