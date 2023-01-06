Kate Beckinsale’s “Foxy” Mother, 75, Models Skintight Costume

English model and actress Kate Beckinsale is known for her roles in Hollywood movies including Much Ado About Nothing, Emma, The Last Days of Disco, and in the Underworld film franchise, among others.

When not on a movie set, Beckinsale often amuses herself and her millions of followers on Instagram with home videos.

When Beckinsale shared the video above, of her mother modeling a fox onesie costume after the holidays, she wrote: “You can never destabilise my mother with an unusual Christmas present. Practicality, good manners and the legs of a young grasshopper mean she can handle anything with grace – even a skintight woolen fox costume at the age of 75.”

As seen in the video, when Beckinsale asks her mother (“Jude”) if she’s “attempted all fours at all?” while wearing the costume, the mother says no and then tries it immediately. Her daughter is impressed. “Excellent,” Beckinsale repeatedly tells her mother.

The delight on her mother’s face when she discovers the pockets in the costume is icing on the proverbial cake. As seen in the singing video above, Beckinsale’s mother knows how to have a good time.

Get ready to see more of Kate Beckinsale: she has two movies in the works: an untitled Charlie Day comedy and Canary Black, in which she plays an international spy (photo above).