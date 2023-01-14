Julius Randle Is “King Of New York” Say Fans, As Knicks Rise

Julius Randle plays hard basketball for the New York Knicks — and Madison Square Garden is just the place for his style of hoops. As one fan puts it on Instagram: ‘We with you Ju. We see your hustle this year. Playing hard. That’s all we want in New York.”

Randle is hearing the refrain of “King of New York” for his leadership and effort. Others in Instagram comments are calling Randle the “Emperor of NY” — hey, it’s the Empire State.

Here is a fan exhorting and praising Randle with a terrific description of what Randle brings to the floor:

Keep it up Julius. You are impacting winning in ways not seen on the stat sheet. This is why you are my favorite player because of your mental fortitude to work on your game, the passion & fight you have. @playoffpbasketball

The Knicks have risen to 6th place in the Eastern Conference and are looking strong, at the midseason mark, in their bid to win a playoff berth. “You are straight cooking my boy,” writes a knowledgeable Knicks fan. “They have to send doubles every game. Post work elite you are the best #PF in the league.”

The addition of the floor leader and effective scoring point guard Jalen Brunson has been a major factor in the Knicks ascension, with Brunson’s play being so strong that even Derrick Rose has been relegated to the deep end of the bench.

RJ Barrett‘s play has contributed, and he has room to grow yet, as does center Mitchell Robinson. The whole crew under head coach Tom Thibodeau is playing strong defense and team ball.

Randle fans remember a powerful statement he made in 2021 that exemplifies his attitude. Upon winning the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award in 2021, Randle was asked what he thought. He replied I want to win it again.

He’s getting after it again, that’s for sure. Randle is averaging 24.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. The year he won Most Improved he averaged 24.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.