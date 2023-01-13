Juliette Lewis Teases Fans With Tiny Shorts and Stilettos, “Sexy Legs”

Juliette Lewis is a Hollywood movie star (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers) and a rock star, literally. She launched her music career in 2005 with her alternative rock band Juliette and the Licks with former Hole drummer Patty Schemel. After releasing two albums with the band, Lewis released her solo debut album, Terra Incognita, in 2009.

Like any good rock star, Lewis knows how to please a crowd…live and virtually. When she shared the stunning photo below, of just her legs in a pair of short shorts and stilettos, she cleverly captioned it: “Me teasey.”

Her fans are going wild for the photo, even if it doesn’t include her top half.

They are showering Lewis with compliments including: “gorgeous gams” and “amazing legs” and “sexy legs,” among others.

Get ready to see more of Lewis: she’s filming the next season of chilling series Yellowjackets with her co-star Christina Ricci. Season 2 premieres on March 24 on Showtime.