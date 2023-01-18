Julie Bowen Says She Was Guinea Pig For New Skincare Company

Actress Julie Bowen is best known for her role as Claire Dunphy on the long-running family sitcom Modern Family. After 11 seasons, the last episode aired in April 2020. Bowen still keeps in touch with her former co-stars including Sofia Vergara, as seen below at a charity event in 2022.

“I miss my fake family!” Bowen writes.

After Modern Family ended, and during the pandemic, Bowen reports that she helped to develop the skincare line, Aramore, and from her home.

With the Aramore launch party photos above and below, Bowen says: “I got to go to the launch of my friend’s new skincare line @aramoreskincare. She helped develop the line while camping out at my house, so I got to be a guinea pig. I can say first hand this stuff is the BOMB.”

As seen above, Academy Award-winning actress Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny) also helped promote the new brand at the launch party.

Bowen told New York magazine that she can’t live without the Aramore Retinol Peptide Booster ($185).

Get ready to see more of Julie Bowen: she’s scheduled to star in the new comedy series Wilde Things with Ken Marino.