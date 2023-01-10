Julianne Moore Stuns as a Gorgeous Blonde With Natalie Portman, Charlie Melton

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore is once again the muse of filmmaker Todd Haynes in the upcoming romantic drama May September. Moore and Haynes have worked on three other films together: Safe, Far From Heaven, and Wonderstruck.

In May September, the Academy Award-winning actress plays the “older woman” who is married to a much younger man (Charlie Melton, Riverdale). He was a teenager when “their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation.” When an actress (Natalie Portman) who is cast to play the woman in a film enters their empty-nester home, things come undone.

When Moore shared the photo above of the three stars of May September (that’s Moore as a blonde in the cool sunglasses), she wrote: “These 2 are as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside. I miss them.” Moore’s fans are going wild for her as a blonde.

As one fan wrote: “Your hair is lovely that colour.”

Above is Melton with director Haynes. No word yet on a release date for May September.