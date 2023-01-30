Julianne Moore Poses in Green Velvet Hat, Molly Ringwald Reacts

Hollywood movie star Julianne Moore is known for her roles in films including Boogie Nights, Far From Heaven, The Hours, and Still Alice, among others. Get ready to see more of Moore: she’s currently filming the upcoming AMC series Mary & George.

It’s about “the Countess of Buckingham (Moore — see above) who molded her son to seduce King James I and become her all-powerful lover, through intrigue, becoming richer, more titled and influential than England has ever seen.” Nicholas Galitzine plays George (see below).

From the Mary & George set, Moore shared the close-up photo below and asked her Instagram followers: “do you like my hat?’

Moore’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photo. Three-time Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (The Fabulous Baker Boys, Dangerous Liaisons, Love Field) replied: “Yes” with a red heart emoji. Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley replied: “Glam!!” and fellow redhead Molly Ringwald (Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink) replied: “I do! What a hat!…”