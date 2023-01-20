Josh Brolin’s Wife Reveals Elegant Bikini Pics, “I’ve Been Hesitant”

Josh Brolin is known for his roles in movies including No Country For Old Men, Milk, True Grit, and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (supervillain Thanos in Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy), among others.

When not on a movie set, the son of actor James Brolin (and stepson of Barbra Streisand), spends time with his wife of six years, model/photographer Kathryn Boyd (above), mother of his two youngest children.

Boyd is kicking-off the new year with new photos and a new attitude. With the stunning photos above (swipe to see the bikini under that silky robe), she writes: “I’ve been vague on Instagram and hesitant to say anything too defining regarding my company Midheaven Denim.”

Boyd is moving beyond denim and into silk robes, among other fashion categories.

Boyd goes on to reveal that she’s “going to do another run of production on this robe, and only sell what has been pre-purchased.” When Chris Stapleton’s wife, singer Morgan Stapleton saw the post, she replied: “It’s my favorite!”