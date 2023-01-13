Jordana Brewster Flaunts 2 New Tattoos, Adam Pally Reacts

Hollywood movie star Jordana Brewster is best known for her roles as Mia in the Fast & Furious film franchise with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris, and in TV series including Lethal Weapon (Dr. Maureen Cahill) and Dallas (Elena Ramos), among others.

To kick off the new year, the recently re-married actress and mother of two got two new tattoos. Swipe the black-and-white photo below to see her tiny tattoos: a line drawing of a heart and the letter “m” in script. Note: her husband is Mason Morfit (wedding photos above).

When Brewster’s new co-star Adam Pally (The Mindy Project, Happy Endings, Making History) saw the pics, he replied: “You little sneak.”

Get ready to see more of Brewster and Pally together: they’re promoting their new comedy Who Invited Charlie? The movie begins in March 2020: Pally plays Charlie, an odd-ball friend from college who crashes a family’s quarantined home in the Hamptons.

Brewster plays the wife/mother; Reid Scott (Veep) plays the husband/father. Watch the trailer above. Who Invited Charlie? will be in theaters Friday, February 3.

Based on the tiny bikini photo above, it’s not clear where Brewster’s hiding her other tattoos.