John Travolta’s Daughter Makes Clever Family Video, “Mama Would Be Proud”

Hollywood movie star John Travolta is known for his roles in blockbuster movies including Saturday Night Fever, Get Shorty, Pulp Fiction and Grease, among many others. When not filming a movie or commercial or flying one of his planes, Travolta spends time with his son, Ben, and daughter, singer Ella Bleu Travolta.

To promote her new song, “No, Thank You,” the gorgeous and talented 22-year-old singer/actress made the clever video below over the holidays with her family.

One fan replied with the following encouraging words: “I’m sure your beautiful mama would [have] loved to hear your new song oh how proud she must be right now.” The comment has been liked 80 times.

Ella’s mother is the late actress Kelly Preston (see family vacation photo above).

Get ready to see more of Travolta: he recently finished filming the action thriller American Metal with Kevin Dillon (Entourage — photo above), Ashley Benson (Pretty Little Liars) and Stephen Dorff (Blade). It’s about a desperate man who robs a pill mill.