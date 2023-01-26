John McEnroe and Tatum O’Neal’s Daughter Is Modeling, “Beautiful Like Mother”

When not providing commentary for televised Grand Slam tennis events (excluding the 2023 Australian Open), former world No. 1 player John McEnroe spends time with family including his daughter, Emily McEnroe.

Emily’s mother is Academy Award winner Tatum O’Neal, daughter of actor Ryan O’Neal, her co-star in Paper Moon. (McEnroe and O’Neal were married from 1986 to 1994; McEnroe is married to his wife of 25 years, rock star Patty Smyth.)

Emily McEnroe, 31, is pursuing an acting career and often models.

When she shared the stunning corset photo above, more than one fan replied: “beautiful like your mother.”

Emily made her acting debut in the 2022 sci-fi drama/romance film Futra Days with Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone spin-off 1923) and Rosanna Arquette (Desperately Seeking Susan).

Above is the trailer for Futra Days: look for McEnroe at the 1:08 mark.