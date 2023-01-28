Jessica Simpson’s Mom Turns 62, “You Look Like Sisters” 

When not running her successful clothing and shoe business, actress/singer Jessica Simpson spends time with her family. When the 42-year-old mom of three celebrated the birthday of her mother, Tina Simpson, she shared the photo below.

From left to right: that’s Jessica’s little sister Ashlee Simpson (who’s married to Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross), Jessica, and their mother Tina on the far right.

With the photo, Jessica thanked her mom for living “62 years of life to the very fullest” and gave the “natural born small and mighty” woman “hero status.”

While many of Jessica’s fans and friends wished her mother a happy birthday, many voiced their disbelief of Tina’s age. (In the photo above: l-r: Jessica, Tina, Ashlee.)

One replied: “Wait their mom is in this pic?!?” And another asked: “Who in this photo is 62?! Ain’t no fkn way someone in this photo is 62! And I’m not being nice just FACTS.”

And more than one said Jessica and Ashlee’s mother looks more like their sister. “That’s your mom?! She looks like your sister,” another fan wrote.

Above is Tina with her grandson, Ashlee’s 14-year-old son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, at a football game.