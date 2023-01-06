Jessica Chastain Shimmies To Lady Gaga, She “Pumps Me Up”

Get ready to see a lot of Hollywood movie star Jessica Chastain. After winning the Academy Award for Best Actress last year for her portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in the biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Chastain is hitting the TV talk shows to promote her new series, George & Tammy.

She plays country music legend Tammy Wynette and Michael Shannon plays Wynette’s husband, George Jones.

In the video below, while being attended to by hair and makeup stylists, Chastain couldn’t sit still on the set of Late Night with Seth Meyers. Rocking a multi-cut-out green bodycon top, Chastain bops along to Lady Gaga‘s song “The Edge of Glory.”

Chastain captioned the video: “No one pumps me up like Gaga.”

Fans are also excited to see Chastain in the thriller Mother’s Instinct, which she filmed with good friend and fellow Oscar-winner Anne Hathaway.

Based on the Barbara Abel novel of the same title, the film Mother’s Instinct is about two women (Chastain and Hathaway) who live a traditional “married with children” lifestyle until a tragic accident spurs “guilt, suspicion and paranoia” between them.