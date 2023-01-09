Jessica Biel Has Fans “In Tears” With 7th Heaven Photo With Beverley Mitchell

Before actress Jessica Biel became a director and producer (The Sinner) and the wife of Justin Timberlake, she got her big break in 1996 on the family drama 7th Heaven.

The WB series was about a Protestant minister (Stephen Collins) and his wife (Catherine Hicks) raising seven children ranging in age from babies to adults with families of their own. 7th Heaven ran for 11 seasons.

Biel played Mary Camden, big sister of Lucy, who was portrayed by Beverley Mitchell. When Biel heard about Mitchell’s new TV gig — she’s competing on the reality competition Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox — Biel shared the throwback photo below and wrote: “Is there anything Beverley Mitchell can’t do?! Congrats little sis on Special Forces! You don’t wanna miss this one.”

When Mitchell saw the photo on Instagram, she replied: “OMG. Love you!!!” 7th Heaven fans are going wild over their long-lasting relationship.

One replied: “Omg this has me in tears. My father and I would watch 7th heaven together. We were big fans. He passed away on 12/21/22. He would have watch(ed) this with me! Now I will in honor of my dad.”

In real life, both Biel and Mitchell are in their 40s and married with children of their own.