Jessica Alba Tells Fans To “Be Your Own Best Friend”

Jessica Alba is at peace, it seems clear, and sharing that peace and inspiration with fans is part of her multifaceted gig. Sharing a video of herself eating lunch in her office, the actress and businesswoman is all about encouraging her fans to live up to their potential.

“Eating lunch in my office,” Alba writes, “thinking back to 14 year old me and how this reality is so much better than my wildest dreams… stay focused on your light and don’t listen to the haters & be you own best friend – the universe will show up for you.”

A multitude of fans responded with gratitude, saying things like “I needed this today.” Although sometimes a divergent reality does creep into such celebrity inspiration posts. One less sanguine follower told this story, rather the opposite of Alba’s arc: “The wheel doesn’t turn for me. Everything is wrong…. Since forever.”

Alba, of course, has parlayed her acting success (Dark Angel, Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, Sin City, Spy Kids and more recently the Fox series L.A.’s Finest with Gabrielle Union) into a financial fortune as a co-founder of The Honest Company which makes and sells family life merch — stuff for babies and parents and the houses they live in. The Honest Company went public via IPO in 2021.