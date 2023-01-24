Jessica Alba Stuns in Bright Green Cargo Pants, Selena Gomez Reacts

When not acting or running her Honest Company skincare and cosmetics company, Jessica Alba is busy with a home renovation project with her friend, Lizzy Mathis. When Alba shared the photo below, she captioned it: “can’t wait to show you what we’ve been up to.”

Alba and Mathis are co-hosting an all-new series, Honest Renovations, via the Roku Channel.

As seen below, Lizzy gets excited about bold and bright colors while filming the new series.

When triple-threat mega star Selena Gomez (founder of Rare Beauty cosmetics) saw the photo above, she replied to Alba: “You are my idol” with a heart-eyed emoji. Alba replied to Gomez’s comment with a series of smiling faces with 3-hearts emojis.

While many fans are gushing over the Alba Gomez friendship, others want to know where they can find a pair of Alba’s “adorable” bright green cargo pants… even if they won’t buy them. As one fan wrote: “I love them but I have a completely different body shape than her.”