Jessica Alba Stuns in Black Poppy Mini Dress, Stiletto Boots With Priyanka Chopra

Hollywood movie stars Jessica Alba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas were just two of the A-listers celebrating L.A. billionaire businesswoman Anastasia Soare. The CEO and founder of the salon and cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills is also known as the “Eyebrow Queen” — she has said that her first two clients for an eyebrow treatment were supermodels Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell. According to Forbes, Soare is worth more than $1 billion.

The gathering was to celebrate her company’s 25th year in business.

For the event, Alba rocked a mini dress embroidered with black poppies and a pair of stiletto boots.

As seen above, it’s not the first time Alba rocked a pretty poppy dress.

As seen in the group photo below, other celebrities at event included Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Sharon Stone, and Lori Harvey, among others. Cindy Crawford, who’s standing behind Anastasia, wrote: “Such a beautiful evening celebrating you and the power and strength that comes from women supporting women! Congrats!”